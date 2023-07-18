Liverpool interested in Aurelien Tchouameni -report

Liverpool are interested in the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. There’s some uncertainty around the future of Liverpool midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who could be on their way to Saudi Arabia, and Klopp has targeted Tchouameni as a perfect replacement for them, according to a report from AS.

However, Tchouameni is not keen on leaving Real Madrid and the club isn’t considering a transfer involving the French midfielder either, per that same report. Real Madrid signed Tchouameni for €80 million last summer and while the midfielder had a somewhat complicated debut season in the Spanish capital, Madrid are confident about his chances of turning things around.

Tchouameni might’ve lost his starting spot under Carlo Ancelotti, but he will surely have many opportunities to win it back if he performs at a high level. He’s still 23 years old and it made sense for him to need some time to adjust to a new playing style in La Liga.