At least four academy players will travel to Los Angeles with Real Madrid this week

Real Madrid’s young talents Alvaro Rodriguez and Nico Paz will travel with the first team to Los Angeles for the pre season stage, according to both Marca and AS. The two youngsters have impressed Carlo Ancelotti with their performances in the youth teams as well as their cameos in training.

Alvaro Rodriguez and Nico Paz will travel with the squad to Los Angeles tomorrow. ✈️



Any other Castilla players you think should join? pic.twitter.com/I4rJ3bjH7b — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) July 18, 2023

Alvaro Rodriguez, 19, impressed in limited minutes with the first team last season when called upon. He scored a stunning goal against Atletico Madrid in the league last season and earned praise from Ancelotti, who said: “For the next season Alvaro Rodriguez will be in the first team squad of Real Madrid. His quality is rare.”

Nico Paz, 18, is a modern midfielder who can cover a lot of ground and do some brilliant creative work, and is a player the club have been very impressed with.

Both Rodriguez and Paz will be on the plane as Real Madrid travel to Los Angeles tomorrow. It is still unknown what the exact squad will be (and if there will be any other young players joining them), but The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana has reported that goalkeepers Fran González and Diego Piñeiro will also join.

BOOK YOUR SPOT: Get tickets to the Managing Madrid Podcast in Los Angeles, Houston, and Dallas.

Real Madrid fans will be eager to see how Rodriguez and Paz perform during pre-season and whether they can earn a place in Ancelotti’s plans for the new campaign. The two youngsters have shown great promise and talent in the youth ranks and now have the chance to prove themselves at the highest level.