Celta Vigo reach an agreement to sign Carlos Dotor — report

Celta Vigo have agreed to sign Carlos Dotor from Real Madrid for five seasons for a fee of around €3 million, according to a report by The Athletic. The 22-year-old midfielder, who captains Real Madrid Castilla, has impressed with his performances with Castilla last season.

Dotor is a product of Real Madrid’s academy, having joined La Fábrica in 2015 from Rayo Majadahonda. He is a box-to-box player who is too good to stay with Castilla, and his age makes him more-than-ready to graduate from the youth ranks. It will be interesting to see how he does at the professional level.

The Athletic claims that Celta Vigo and Real Madrid will share the ownership of Dotor, following a similar structure to deals Real Madrid have done with Takefusa Kubo, Luka Jovic, and others in recent years. Real Madrid will retain a 50% sell-on clause and the chance to buy the player back at a reduced price in the future.

Dotor is a versatile and dynamic midfielder, who can play as a box-to-box or a deep-lying playmaker. He will join Celta Vigo in the summer for pre-season, if all the negotiations go smoothly.