Valverde: “Pre-season has been quite tough, but that’s what’s going to give us strength”

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde spoke to the club’s official website today to discuss his thoughts on a gruelling pre-season.

Valverde admitted that the pre-season has been very demanding and intense, but he also said that it is necessary to prepare physically and mentally for the high level of competition. He said he is confident that the hard work will pay off and that the team will be in good shape to compete for all the titles.

“Pintus is killing us, but this is what gives you energy to then face the season and each competition. We have to prepare well to get maximum energy at the start of the season. It is what will give us a good feeling in the middle and at the end of the season. When other teams fall apart, we can be aiming for the top. We have a great team and, if we all pull in the same direction, we will achieve great things”.

Valverde also spoke about the importance of travelling to the United States to see it’s fans and to grow the club’s brand.