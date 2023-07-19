Isco: “I should have left Real Madrid sooner”

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon hasn’t found a new team yet. Isco signed a contract with Sevilla last summer but he left the club during the winter transfer window. Now, he talked to MARCA about his last few years with Real Madrid.

“Isco just didn’t exist for anyone within the club after Solari was appointed. Nobody talked to me and nobody explained why I stopped getting minutes all of a sudden. When I asked Solari he told me that nothing happened and that it was just a technical decision, but he was leaving me out of the squad lists. I should have left Real Madrid sooner but it’s not easy to leave the world’s biggest club because I always found ways to earn some minutes,” he said.

When Zidane replaced Solari, Isco took part of the blame and accepted the fact that he wasn’t working hard enough in training.

“Zidane arrived in the last third of the season and I wasn’t feeling fine, to be honest. It was a tough year for me, I was down. The next season I didn’t play much at first but I ended up getting some minutes in important games, I was slowly getting back to form and then the pandemic hit the world. After the pandemic, I stopped playing and I have to admit that it was my fault because I didn’t work hard enough while we were at home,” he added.

Isco was a crucial player for Real Madrid during last decade and while he’s still 31 years old, it’s very clear that he will not find a very relevant role in elite football ever again.