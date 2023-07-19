Eder Militao: “Right now, Vinicius is the best player in the world.”

Real Madrid’s Brazilian defender Eder Militao has given an exclusive interview to Sporty Brazil, a popular sports magazine in his home country. In the interview, he talked about his presentation at Real Madrid, his adaptation to the Spanish league and culture, losing Karim Benzema, and his views on racism in football.

A dream come true

Militao said he was very nervous and excited when he was presented as a Real Madrid player in July 2019. He said it was a dream come true to join one of the biggest clubs in the world and to play alongside his idols like Sergio Ramos and Marcelo. He also thanked the fans for their warm welcome and support.

“It was something totally new for me,” Militao said of his presentation in 2019. “When I went in and saw so many cameras, it shocked me. I answered five questions and then I started to feel short of breath, that’s why I had to leave”.

Losing Karim

Militao admitted that it’s not ideal that Real Madrid lost their superstar striker Karim Benzema, but did not the team has to re-group and other players can step up.

“It annoyed us that he left. In the end he is the best striker in the world, but everything continues and we must structure ourselves again,” he said. “Right now, Vinicius is the best player in the world.”

A strong voice

Militao condemned racism in football and society, saying that it was unacceptable and shameful. He said he had experienced racism himself several times in his career, both in Brazil and in Europe, and that it hurt him deeply.

“What happened in Mestalla was very sad,” the Brazilian stated. “We know that it is difficult to put an end to it, but there must be stricter measures against racists.”