Eder Militao reveals what surprised him after his first Real Madrid training session

Eder Militao is about to embark on his fifth season with Real Madrid and has established himself as one of the first names on Carlo Ancelotti’s team sheet. While in Brazil during the offseason, the defender spoke with the outlet, Sporty Brasil, to discuss his thoughts after his first Real Madrid training session, his presentation, Carlo Ancelotti’s impact as a manager, and the role that Vinicius Junior has taken on inside the team:

First Real Madrid Training Session

“When I gave the first touch I felt that I didn’t know how to play. It was a very fast game.”

The Dizziness Episode during his Real Madrid Presentation

“It was something completely new for me. When I went in and saw so many cameras, it shocked me. I answered five questions and then I started to feel short of breath, that’s why I had to leave.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s Impact

“He was a coach who helped me a lot, he embraced me and made me evolve.”

Karim Benzema’s Departure

“We were annoyed that he left . In the end he is the best striker in the world, but everything continues and we must structure ourselves again.”

Vinicius Junior Role and the Impact of Racism

“Right now he is the best player in the world. In regards to the racism faced, what happened in Mestalla was very sad . We know that it is difficult to put an end to it, but there must be stricter measures against racists”