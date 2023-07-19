Real Madrid and Real Sociedad agree on Odriozola transfer — report

Real Madrid and Real Sociedad have reached an agreement for the transfer of Alvaro Odriozola, according to Relevo. The 27-year-old right-back will return to his former club, where he played from 2014 to 2018, before joining the Spanish giants.

Odriozola has struggled to establish himself at Real Madrid, making only 49 appearances in all competitions since his transfer in 2018. He also had a loan spell at Bayern Munich in 2020, where he won the treble, but played only five games. He was behind Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu. The only success he’s had since leaving Real Sociedad was his loan stint at Fiorentina where he was a regular starter.

Relevo have stated that both clubs have agreed to a transfer, and the only thing remaining is Odriozola’s green light, which should be a formality as he has a great relationship with his former club still, and both Real Madrid and Real Sociedad have a great relationship as well which should ease the transfer.

Odriozola is keen on rejoining Real Sociedad, where he made 57 appearances. He hopes to revive his career and regain his confidence in San Sebastien, where he is well-liked by the fans and the staff.

Real Madrid are looking to offload some of their surplus players this summer, as they aim to reduce their wage bill and open roster spots. They have already said goodbye to Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz, and Jesus Vallejo. Odriozola should be the next to follow.