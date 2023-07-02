Real Madrid likely to wait until summer of 2024 to pursue Alphonso Davies -report

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies hasn’t signed a contract extension with the German club and is waiting for Real Madrid to make an offer for him. His current deal expires in the summer of 2025 and Los Blancos are likely to wait one more year so that the transfer fee is significantly cheaper, according to a report published on MARCA.

Davies is keen on joining Real Madrid and that’s the main reason why he has not entertained Bayern’s offers to extend his current contract. The German club have positioned themselves by signing Davies’ potential replacement Raphael Guerreiro, but Madrid are willing to be patient.

The situation could change if Ferland Mendy ends up leaving the club to join Saudi Arabia, as Madrid could then use that money to sign Davies, who would immediately become an undisputed starter on the left side of the defensive line with Fran Garcia as his backup. Still, Madrid are not treating this move as a priority so expect Los Blancos to wait one more year before they make their move.