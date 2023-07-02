 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: July 2, 2023

Happy Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch the 2017 Champions League Final with: NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

An Upgrade and then some.

Who can forget?

Bend it like............

ICYMI: The Mbappe Meeting Mailbag

In this Podcast, Kiyan and Lucas go through questions sent in by fans ranging from why isn’t Real Madrid looking at a right-back to why hasn’t Mbappe won the Champions League at PSG and is that a red flag? Give it a listen.

