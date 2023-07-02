Open Thread: July 2, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch the 2017 Champions League Final with: NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

An Upgrade and then some.

JUST IN: If Ferland Mendy does leave, Real Madrid will attempt a move for Alphonso Davies, but they know it will be difficult. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/aY6reJStSm — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 2, 2023

The Canadian has not renewed his contract with Bayern yet and has become a SERIOUS target for Real Madrid. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/Ac7hpekPHy — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 2, 2023

Who can forget?

The night Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid grounded Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich with 2 goals from Ronaldo & Ramos. What a night! Peak BBC! #UCL pic.twitter.com/UMFkxT5yme — Ashish اشيش (@RMadridEngineer) July 2, 2023

Bend it like............

On the 20th anniversary of David Beckham becoming a Galáctico, sit back and enjoy 79 seconds of nothing but Beckham assists at Real Madrid.



So pure, so satisfying. pic.twitter.com/Nx6BhjDEAj — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 2, 2023

ICYMI: The Mbappe Meeting Mailbag

In this Podcast, Kiyan and Lucas go through questions sent in by fans ranging from why isn’t Real Madrid looking at a right-back to why hasn’t Mbappe won the Champions League at PSG and is that a red flag? Give it a listen.