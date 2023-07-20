Las Blancas Podcast: New beginnings

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Kanita and Yash Thakur discuss Real Madrid’s summer signings and look forward to the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Talking points:

Impact of departures on the club

A breakdown of Oihane Hernandez’ playstyle

Impact of Oihane replacing Lucía on team’s age profile

A deep dive into the playstyles of Hayley Raso

Raso’s availability issue

Raso competing with Athenea and Naomie Feller

A closer look at Signe Bruun and her aerial prowess

How to harness the best of Bruun

Minutes distribution among the strikers

How does Mylene Chavas compare to Misa in terms of cross collection

Preview for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup and a look at the Madridistas involved

