 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Managing Madrid Podcast: Live Call, July 19th: Mbappe, “sources”, and more

Kiyan Sobhani answers questions from fans. 1 hour of Q&A on Zoom

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LOS ANGELES PODCAST

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR HOUSTON PODCAST

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR DALLAS PODCAST

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani discusses:

  • Does Kylian Mbappe block Endrick’s place?
  • Is Real Madrid better or worse than last season if they don’t get Mbappe? *
  • Theoretical: Where would Gavi rank in Real’s depth chart?
  • How we cultivate our sources
  • Problems with the diamond
  • Balogun
  • Stadium renovations for Real Madrid and Barcelona
  • And more.

Click here for access

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid