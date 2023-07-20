Daily Thread: 20 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

5 years of Vini Jr.

What a ride it’s been.

“It was right after I came back from the 2017 South American U17 Championship in Chile. There were already rumours in the press, but I never believed them. Eventually it happened: both Real Madrid and Barcelona put offers on the table and I had only three days to make my decision. I always wanted to play for the greatest club, so that’s why I chose Real.”

On this day in 2018, Viní Jr was presented as a Real Madrid player. pic.twitter.com/ayUvTeVTNX — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 19, 2023

Define el fútbol de Vini Jr en una palabra.



Para mí: ALEGRÍA pic.twitter.com/DT7PpbQbJE — REAL MADRID (@RM_is_ALL) July 14, 2023

Which Player are you most excited to see in Pre-season?

Poll Make your choice Madridistas. Jude Bellingham

Arda Guler

Fran Garcia

Joselu

Brahim Diaz

Other (One of the player’s from last year’s squad) vote view results 51% Jude Bellingham (116 votes)

37% Arda Guler (85 votes)

5% Fran Garcia (12 votes)

1% Joselu (3 votes)

1% Brahim Diaz (4 votes)

3% Other (One of the player’s from last year’s squad) (7 votes) 227 votes total Vote Now

Titbits from Pre-season so far.

Fran Garcia has ‘dominated’ the fitness tests in the early parts of the pre-season. @deportescope pic.twitter.com/Q8HXmUQBwz — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 19, 2023

Brahim has done well so far in pre-season, Real Madrid are very happy with his first week. @relevo @Rodra10_97 pic.twitter.com/lHpR3uHaZU — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 16, 2023