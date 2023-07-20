Daily Thread: 20 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.
5 years of Vini Jr.
What a ride it’s been.
“It was right after I came back from the 2017 South American U17 Championship in Chile. There were already rumours in the press, but I never believed them. Eventually it happened: both Real Madrid and Barcelona put offers on the table and I had only three days to make my decision. I always wanted to play for the greatest club, so that’s why I chose Real.”
On this day in 2018, Viní Jr was presented as a Real Madrid player. pic.twitter.com/ayUvTeVTNX— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 19, 2023
Define el fútbol de Vini Jr en una palabra.— REAL MADRID (@RM_is_ALL) July 14, 2023
Para mí: ALEGRÍA pic.twitter.com/DT7PpbQbJE
Which Player are you most excited to see in Pre-season?
Poll
Make your choice Madridistas.
-
51%
Jude Bellingham
-
37%
Arda Guler
-
5%
Fran Garcia
-
1%
Joselu
-
1%
Brahim Diaz
-
3%
Other (One of the player’s from last year’s squad)
Titbits from Pre-season so far.
Fran Garcia has ‘dominated’ the fitness tests in the early parts of the pre-season. @deportescope pic.twitter.com/Q8HXmUQBwz— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 19, 2023
Brahim has done well so far in pre-season, Real Madrid are very happy with his first week. @relevo @Rodra10_97 pic.twitter.com/lHpR3uHaZU— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 16, 2023
"He's a beast. He does everything right, he nails every drill." The words that come from Valdebebas and are dedicated to Jude Bellingham. @relevo @Rodra10_97 pic.twitter.com/Nz8n57hCfN— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 16, 2023
Loading comments...