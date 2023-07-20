 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 20 July 2023

Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue

Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

5 years of Vini Jr.

What a ride it’s been.

“It was right after I came back from the 2017 South American U17 Championship in Chile. There were already rumours in the press, but I never believed them. Eventually it happened: both Real Madrid and Barcelona put offers on the table and I had only three days to make my decision. I always wanted to play for the greatest club, so that’s why I chose Real.”

Which Player are you most excited to see in Pre-season?

Poll

Make your choice Madridistas.

view results
  • 51%
    Jude Bellingham
    (116 votes)
  • 37%
    Arda Guler
    (85 votes)
  • 5%
    Fran Garcia
    (12 votes)
  • 1%
    Joselu
    (3 votes)
  • 1%
    Brahim Diaz
    (4 votes)
  • 3%
    Other (One of the player’s from last year’s squad)
    (7 votes)
227 votes total Vote Now

Titbits from Pre-season so far.

