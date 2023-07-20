Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Álvaro dropped from the pre-season tour

On this episode of Castilla Corner, Ruben and Hridyam discuss:

Álvaro dropped from the pre-season tour: What are the reasons?

Dotor’s potential transfer to Celta

AC Milan signing Álex Jiménez on loan

Paulo Iago renewing

How important is Arbeloa and other academy coaches when it comes to promoting young talent?

Could Gonzalo become Castilla’s main striker next season?

Obrador’s first-team opportunities

And more.

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)