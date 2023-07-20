Sergio Arribas attracting interest from Sevilla and Real Betis—report

Just like last summer, Sergio Arribas is being courted by a variety of clubs with a report from The Athletic now citing Sevilla and Real Betis as strong candidates to secure the attacking midfielder’s signing.

Castilla’s big stars are all departing Carlos Dotor has officially left for Celta Vigo, Rafa Marin is close to a switch to Real Betis, and Arribas is attracting interest from all across Europe. Real Madrid want €10M for Sergio Arribas, a fee that may be too high for the La Liga clubs chasing him. Along with Betis and Sevilla, both Almeria and Mallorca are said to be pursuing the 21-year-old. Girona were once the heavy favorites, but the loan signing of Pablo Torre from Barcelona has now cooled that interest. Given the €10M price tag, it may be Bundesliga clubs who end up nabbing Arribas – Borussia Dortmund are reportedly a big admirer.

Any deal will involve a 50% player right’s clause – giving Madrid optionality to buy-back at a cheaper rate or receive a sell-on fee. Sevilla is pushing hard, but have to sell players before having any funds available to sign Arribas. Victor Orta, the former Leeds United Sporting Director and replacement for Monchi, wants Sergio Arribas as part of the new Sevilla project. The 21-year-old may have to wait until the end of the window to get his move giving La Liga clubs a chance to sort out their finances.