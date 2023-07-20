Managing Madrid Podcast: HOT TAKES for the 2022 / 2023 season.

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Players we are most interested in following during pre-season

Which three U-25 players in the Real Madrid squad will be among the best of their era?

Our hot and cold takes for next season

An insane question / prediction from Kiyan on Carlo Ancelotti’s future

Roberto Carlos’s quotes about Ancelotti / Brazil

Who will be the biggest loser with regards to playing time next season?

Will Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga have redemption seasons?

How to say “Arda Güler”

The difficulty that Spanish players have at Real Madrid

Isco’s interview in Marca

How Santiago Solari handled Isco

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)