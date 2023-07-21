Daily Thread: 21 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

First, reunions at UCLA.

Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Militão, Courtois, Alaba, Rüdiger and Tchouaméni all arrive in LA pic.twitter.com/943IDljgvR — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 20, 2023

Then Pintus takes charge.

Eder Militão: "Los Angeles is very beautiful. But this man... this man is not a good person, is he? (Laughs)." pic.twitter.com/tomAeKkrD4 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 21, 2023

Finally some fan love.