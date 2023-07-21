Daily Thread: 21 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
First, reunions at UCLA.
¡Ya están de vuelta!#RealMadridOnTour pic.twitter.com/LUqUUCCn0B— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 20, 2023
Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Militão, Courtois, Alaba, Rüdiger and Tchouaméni all arrive in LA pic.twitter.com/943IDljgvR— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 20, 2023
Then Pintus takes charge.
@David_Alaba— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 20, 2023
@vinijr #RealMadridOnTour pic.twitter.com/V0l7S3gcEu
️ #RealMadridOnTour ️ pic.twitter.com/pt2EUx3DGg— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 20, 2023
Eder Militão: "Los Angeles is very beautiful. But this man... this man is not a good person, is he? (Laughs)." pic.twitter.com/tomAeKkrD4— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 21, 2023
Finally some fan love.
✍️ #MADRIDISTAS ✍️— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 20, 2023
#RealMadridOnTour pic.twitter.com/apBYbbXhxG
Jude. pic.twitter.com/RzgcBWOHd5— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 20, 2023
