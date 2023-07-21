OFFICIAL: Carla Camacho gets promoted to the first team

Carla Camacho has signed a new deal at Real Madrid and as a result became the first academy player to be promoted to the senior team in the women's section. Carla is a potent goal scorer who has excelled in the Spanish youth winning the Under-17 World Cup with Spain.

Camacho first made her debut with the senior category under Alberto Toril in 2021-2022 season making a few cameos off the bench in the league. The manager was pleased and impressed with her performances and goal scoring exploits especially in Primera RFEF - division in which Real Madrid B team plays - that she was named in the squad a few times but did not play a lot.

Her big break came in the 2022-2023 season when she played 45 minutes in the final group stage game against KFF Vllaznia in which she scored the fourth goal in the 5-1 win. She made another cameo against Alhama El Pozo in the league playing 6 minutes.

Carla is a mobile striker who is quick and a natural finisher, her movement in the box is one of her greatest qualities while also being adept at holding up the ball to bring others around her into play, she has a quick burst of pace that allows her to shrug off defenders and create space for herself to score. She can also score all types of goals which makes her a valuable asset as a center forward.

The youngster has been given the number 17 shirt at Real Madrid with which she will add more depth and firepower to the team.