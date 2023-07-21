Ancelotti: “Fran García improves the left side, where we had problems last season”

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media on Thursday in Los Angeles, where the team is preparing for the new season with a series of friendly matches. The Italian tactician discussed the new signings, the squad’s improvement, his plans for the system and his future at the club.

New arrivals

Ancelotti expressed his satisfaction with the four players who have joined Real Madrid this summer: Fran García, Joselu, Güler and Bellingham. He praised their quality and their ability to fit into the team’s needs.

“I’m very happy with the new arrivals, they’ll help us and bring quality to the squad. Fran García improves the left side, where we had problems last season. Joselu can give us something extra in the air in the box. Güler is very talented and very young, I think the fans are going to enjoy watching him play. Bellingham is a great ‘interior’ with qualities that we don’t have in the squad, he can play box-to-box even without the ball. The squad has improved.”

System change

Ancelotti also revealed that he wants to try a new system for the upcoming season, without giving too many details. He said he is open to experimenting and adapting to the players he has.

“I want to try something new at the start, see how it goes, and if it doesn’t work out, we always have the old system that has given us so much in the past.”

Future at Real Madrid

Ancelotti also addressed the rumors that he could leave Real Madrid to coach Brazil after the World Cup next year. He dismissed them as unfounded and said he is fully committed to his contract with the club until 2024.

“I will never speak about Brazil. I’m not going to talk again about this. I am sticking to my contract that I have until 30 June 2024.”

He said he is not in a hurry to renew his contract and that he has full confidence in the club. He also acknowledged that losing Karim Benzema, who left for this summer, was a big blow for the team, but he trusts in the young players who can step up.

“I’m in no rush to renew, because I have a contract. The confidence in the club is full. Let’s see what happens this season. I think the season will go well, we have a lot of confidence because the squad has got better, although we have lost a key player in Karim [Benzema], a club legend. We have a very young group and we are convinced they will make us all happy.”