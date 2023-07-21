Ancelotti tries out Bellingham as a false nine -report

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spent some minutes of Thursday’s training session trying out new signing Jude Bellingham as a false nine, according to a report from Cadena COPE, who are in Los Angeles covering the team.

Joselu is the team’s only pure forward at the moment as Ancelotti wanted to see if Bellingham could be an option for that spot as a false nine, per that same report. Will it be a recurrent plan for the Italian coach or just an emergency option now that most of the team’s attackers are behind schedule in terms of their conditioning? Keep in mind that Rodrygo and Vinicius might not be ready to start the first two pre-season games, so Bellingham might have been considered for that spot because of that.

It looks like Ancelotti is willing to be creative this season. He will always have the option to revert to the 4-3-3 formation if things don’t go according to plan early on, but a 4-4-2 diamond might be in store for Real Madrid.