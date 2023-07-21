Official: Bruno Iglesias departs Real Madrid Castilla for FC Celta Fortuna

Bruno Iglesias is set for pastures new after agreeing a deal with FC Celta Fortuna (Celta Vigo’s B team) in the Spanish third division.

The 20-year-old was once complimented by Alvaro Benito as the most talented player in the academy. Benito drew stylistic parallels to Kaka. Last season, Bruno Iglesias made the leap to Raul’s Castilla and started the opening matches of the season on the left wing. He failed to impress Raul and never made a lasting impression on the Castilla side, ultimately being left on the bench throughout the Fall. In January, Iglesias made a loan move to RSC International FC, where minutes were easier to come by.

At 20-years-old, the road to becoming a top flight professional is not out of sight but the trajectory of the player has been derailed in recent seasons. Bruno Iglesias has played for Spain at the U16, U17, and U19 level and will be looking to get his career back on track in Vigo. Despite the expected departure of Sergio Arribas and potential promotion of Nico Paz, there looks to be no room for Bruno Iglesias in Raul’s Castilla.