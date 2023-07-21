 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BREAKING: PSG leave Kylian Mbappe out of their Japan tour fearing he has agreement with Real Madrid

According to L’Equipe and the rest of the French media.

By Lucas Navarrete
Paris Saint-Germain v Le Havre - Pre-season Friendly Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

It is on. Paris Saint-Germain have decided to leave striker Kylian Mbappe out of their Japan tour amidst fears that he already has an agreement to join Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer of 2024, according to a report published on L’Equipe and echoed on the rest of the French media. PSG want to avoid this scenario and are pushing towards either a contract extension or a sale this year, per those same report.

It looks like this could be a crucial week in the Mbappe saga after this dramatic turn of events. Mbappe could very well be on his way out of PSG if he finally accepts to let go of his loyalty bonus with the French club, as Real Madrid would be keen on signing him this year and have the money more than ready.

It’s clear now. Mbappe is available. Expect Real Madrid to capitalize on this opportunity.

