BREAKING: PSG leave Kylian Mbappe out of their Japan tour fearing he has agreement with Real Madrid

It is on. Paris Saint-Germain have decided to leave striker Kylian Mbappe out of their Japan tour amidst fears that he already has an agreement to join Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer of 2024, according to a report published on L’Equipe and echoed on the rest of the French media. PSG want to avoid this scenario and are pushing towards either a contract extension or a sale this year, per those same report.

It looks like this could be a crucial week in the Mbappe saga after this dramatic turn of events. Mbappe could very well be on his way out of PSG if he finally accepts to let go of his loyalty bonus with the French club, as Real Madrid would be keen on signing him this year and have the money more than ready.

The intriguing part now is if Mbappe will finally green-light his departure instead of waiting to cash in on that loyalty bonus + extra year of contract.



As I told you earlier this week, Real Madrid expect and hope that he will indeed make that decision, per club sources. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) July 21, 2023

It’s clear now. Mbappe is available. Expect Real Madrid to capitalize on this opportunity.