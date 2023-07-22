Managing Madrid Podcast: Ancelotti’s lineup experiments; Future right backs; Santiago Bernabéu naming rights

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt and Ruben discussed:

Recent training sessions and Ancelotti’s lineup experiments.

Have opinions changed on Arda Güler?

9:19

Potential right-back options for the future.

Real Madrid’s decision to pass on the opportunity to sign Cancelo.

17:18

Would we ever sell the naming rights of the Santiago Bernabéu?

The importance of having a qualified and experienced manager if Real Madrid were to sign a top-level striker in order to compete for titles.

25:39

How many points should we expect with and without a new top-level striker?

Should Florentino Pérez be considered a “president-manager”?

34:49

Matt and Ruben discussed various topics, including how Matt used to play as a fullback, and Ruben’s initial Ødegaard bias when he joined and left the club.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)