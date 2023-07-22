Daily Thread: 22 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Let’s get our hopes up once again......

As reported by Lucas Navarrete, the Frenchmen has been left out of PSG’s Japan tour as well. Time for a low ball offer me thinks.

JUST IN: Kylian Mbappé will be DEMOTED from PSG’s first team training. @le_Parisien ❌ pic.twitter.com/vOReKUgDHw — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 21, 2023

️| PSG want to sell Mbappé AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/OmhBCz8Y0g — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 22, 2023

Only to be let down again?

This all depends on whether Mbappe is willing to now greenlight his transfer and let go off his loyalty bonus and final year salary. We already know the man likes his stack of money, so that will be no easy task. Perhaps Florentino can find a way to compensate him.

BREAKING: PSG would consider BENCHING Mbappe for the season. @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/ESpDfgPPI0 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 21, 2023

Birthday Greetings to these two.

Happy birthday to @endrickii who turns 17 today. pic.twitter.com/lbkHq9Jssb — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 21, 2023

