Daily Thread: 22 July 2023

Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Pre-Season Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Let’s get our hopes up once again......

As reported by Lucas Navarrete, the Frenchmen has been left out of PSG’s Japan tour as well. Time for a low ball offer me thinks.

Only to be let down again?

This all depends on whether Mbappe is willing to now greenlight his transfer and let go off his loyalty bonus and final year salary. We already know the man likes his stack of money, so that will be no easy task. Perhaps Florentino can find a way to compensate him.

Birthday Greetings to these two.

ICYMI: Castilla Corner: Álvaro dropped from the pre-season tour.

In this Managing Madrid Podcast, Ruben and Hridyam discuss everything Castilla from Álvaro being dropped from the pre-season tour to Dotor’s transfer to Celta. Give it a listen.

