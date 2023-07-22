PSG set to contact Real Madrid over Mbappe transfer -report

Paris Saint-Germain will contact Real Madrid to discuss the potential transfer of attacker Kylian Mbappe to the Spanish capital, according to a report from The Telegraph. Mbappe is only interested in a move to Real Madrid and could be willing to sit on the bench for the entirety of the 2023-2024 season if the right move isn’t available this summer, per that same report.

Mbappe was left off PSG’s squad for their Japanese pre-season tour in a dramatic turn of events which unraveled this Friday. The attacker has been made available and while it’s not clear if he’s that interested in leaving his club and give up on his lucrative loyalty bonus this year, it looks like the writing is on the wall.

Real Madrid are still expecting and hoping to see Mbappe giving the green light to his transfer out of PSG in the upcoming weeks, club sources told Managing Madrid.