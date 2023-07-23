Managing Madrid Podcast: Live from Los Angeles: PSG exclude Mbappe from pre-season squad

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Ryan O’Hanlon discuss:

Ryan’s new book: Net gains

Advanced analytics and Toni Kroos

How Real Madrid can replace Karim Benzema if they don’t sign Kylian Mbappe

How many goals can Jude Bellingham bring from midfield?

The latest on Mbappe to Real Madrid

How much does his ‘baggage’ actually matter?

The tactical fit of Mbappe

The difference between Real Madrid and PSG when it comes to structure

And much more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Ryan O’Hanlon (@Rwohan)