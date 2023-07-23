Daily Thread: 23 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

It appears we have short memories.

Last year Mbappe was a free agent, A FREE AGENT, and he still chose money over his ‘dream’. Right now he still has a year on his contract. We already know financial fair play doesn’t seem to apply to the Parisian club. We also know that it would take a lot for Mbappe to give up his loyalty bonus and final year salary. Time to bring out these takeaways after last year’s saga.

Oil money can’t be defeated

Nasser Al-Khelaifi patiently cooked and got his revenge

Real Madrid should’ve known that Mbappe’s word wasn’t enough.

Mbappe’s alleged madridismo vanished when (this amount of) money got involved.

June 2019 Mbappe tells PSG he wants to leave when his contract expires.



PSG state they will not lose him for free...



May 2022 Mbappe signs massive deal worth total £547 million.



June 2023 Mbappe tells PSG he wants to leave when his contract expires.



PSG state they will not… pic.twitter.com/VbdAUQP0sK — Fraser Fletcher (@FrazFletcher) June 12, 2023

This is the cost.

Something tells me we’re going into the season with Joselu as our only striker after being strung along by Mbappe all summer.