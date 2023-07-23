 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 23 July 2023

Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
/ new
TOPSHOT-FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-METZ Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Training continues at UCLA.

It appears we have short memories.

Last year Mbappe was a free agent, A FREE AGENT, and he still chose money over his ‘dream’. Right now he still has a year on his contract. We already know financial fair play doesn’t seem to apply to the Parisian club. We also know that it would take a lot for Mbappe to give up his loyalty bonus and final year salary. Time to bring out these takeaways after last year’s saga.

  • Oil money can’t be defeated
  • Nasser Al-Khelaifi patiently cooked and got his revenge
  • Real Madrid should’ve known that Mbappe’s word wasn’t enough.
  • Mbappe’s alleged madridismo vanished when (this amount of) money got involved.

This is the cost.

Something tells me we’re going into the season with Joselu as our only striker after being strung along by Mbappe all summer.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid