Daily Thread: 23 July 2023

Training continues at UCLA.
️ @edermilitao— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) July 22, 2023
️ @DaniCarvajal92
️ @atchouameni
️ @lukamodric10 #RealMadridOnTour pic.twitter.com/yCPVHOO0QV
LIVE | Our training session!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) July 22, 2023
UCLA#RealMadridOnTour https://t.co/7glNKrHGEt
It appears we have short memories.
Last year Mbappe was a free agent, A FREE AGENT, and he still chose money over his ‘dream’. Right now he still has a year on his contract. We already know financial fair play doesn’t seem to apply to the Parisian club. We also know that it would take a lot for Mbappe to give up his loyalty bonus and final year salary. Time to bring out these takeaways after last year’s saga.
- Oil money can’t be defeated
- Nasser Al-Khelaifi patiently cooked and got his revenge
- Real Madrid should’ve known that Mbappe’s word wasn’t enough.
- Mbappe’s alleged madridismo vanished when (this amount of) money got involved.
June 2019 Mbappe tells PSG he wants to leave when his contract expires.— Fraser Fletcher (@FrazFletcher) June 12, 2023
PSG state they will not lose him for free...
May 2022 Mbappe signs massive deal worth total £547 million.
June 2023 Mbappe tells PSG he wants to leave when his contract expires.
PSG state they will not… pic.twitter.com/VbdAUQP0sK
This is the cost.
Something tells me we’re going into the season with Joselu as our only striker after being strung along by Mbappe all summer.
| Erling Haaland (2022):— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 3, 2022
Question: "How do you say no to the legendary Real Madrid?"
Haaland: "Good question (laughs). You can't, really." @ViaplayFotball #rmalive
