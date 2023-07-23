Vinicius training to take penalties for Real Madrid -report

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has been training hard for the last few days to take the team’s penalties during the 2023-24 season, according to a report from MARCA. Real Madrid need to find a new taker after Benzema’s departure and Vinicius wants to be ready for that role, per that same report.

Needless to say, that could change if Real Madrid complete the signing of Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain. Right or wrong, Mbappe would instantly become the leader of Real Madrid’s offense and that usually means that he will also take the penalties.

Vinicius will wear Real Madrid’s number 7 this upcoming season and he appears ready to accept the pressure that comes with it. His improvement over the last two seasons is undeniable, so it will be interesting to see if he can actually take another step forward now that the team lost the reigning Ballon D’Or and main goal scorer.