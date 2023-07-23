Marquinhos hopes for PSG to resolve Mbappe issue

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos has expressed his hope that the club will find a solution to the ongoing contract dispute with star striker Kylian Mbappe and welcome him back to the squad for the new season.

Mbappe, who scored 34 goals in Ligue 1 for PSG last season, was left out of the 29-man squad that travelled to Japan for a pre-season tour. The 24-year-old has reportedly refused to extend his current deal with the French champions, which expires in 2024, and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Speaking at a press conference in Osaka, Marquinhos said he hoped Mbappe would remain with the club and help them achieve their goals.

“He is an exceptional player but it is a decision that was taken over our heads, by the management,” Marquinhos said. “He admitted it was a “delicate” subject. “Even in Japan you are here with your questions,” he complained, although new coach Luis Enrique, sitting alongside the Brazilian, escaped without being asked about Mbappe.

“We always want to have top players with us and I hope a decision will be taken to allow him to be with us and help us this season,” Marquinhos added.

PSG have reportedly offered Mbappe a lucrative new contract that would make him one of the highest-paid players in the world, but the World Cup winner has not given any indication of his intentions to stay beyond his current contract. PSG are also reluctant to lose him for free next year and would prefer to sell him this summer if he does not commit his future to the club.

Many sources in Spain now are stating that Real Madrid are close to signing Kylian Mbappe this summer, and as sources told Managing Madrid this week, Mbappe is expected to ‘green light’ the transfer to Real Madrid imminently.