El OSO: 24 July 2023

If you haven’t watched Hulu’s hit original series - The Bear, you are missing out....don’t worry I’ll avoid spoilers.

And yes this theme has little to do with Real Madrid besides the fact that I’ve been alluding to this series and Daily Thread edition(s) for nearly a month....anyway just go blame Kiyan Mbappe bc I almost went in a different direction / scrapped this cause at times (well more often than not) it all feels pointless...

(sigh)

Anyway in life do what makes you happy. It’s too short to do otherwise.

Cheers,

Chef Juni

———————————

Welcome to El Oso (translation: The Bear) Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to our chefs who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and self-proclaimed executive Chef Juni

——————————

“As a soccer player, I wanted an FA Cup winner’s medal. As an actor you want an Oscar. As a chef it’s three-Michelin’s stars, there’s no greater than that. So pushing yourself to the extreme creates a lot of pressure and a lot of excitement, and more importantly, it shows on the plate.” - Gordon Ramsay “I always wanted to be a chef. Flavors and food were always of interest to me, but it was how those things brought friends and family together to celebrate not only the special occasions but everyday life. It has been a blessing that I have been able to pursue a career that creates a product that brings people together.” - Maneet Chauhan “We Can’t Operate At A Higher Level Without Consistency.” - Carmy (The Bear)

Since it’s preseason, we will only be serving a tasting menu today - expect traditional Spanish cuisine all paired with a well-aged red wine. Enjoy - Juninho

38 Days Until El Oso’ Opening

Whether you think he’s a PSG Prisoner, a Money-Hungry Egoist, the Bane of your MM experience, or The Current Best Player in Europe, Kylian Mbappe is currently training with PSG’s “undesirables” until he renews or is sold. Considering this information, one should expect more info to follow this week and it would behoove Real Madrid to at the very least call PSG + Mbappe to see if there’s any chance of him becoming our next Number 9...or maybe it’s already done?!

Now a few unreasonable and absurd overreactions from our preseason match...

Taster #1: Gazpacho - Una Sopa Fria de Andalusia

A light, healthy and refreshing dish for warm outings. Similar to Gazpacho, Jude Bellingham is a cool, calm, collected baller who quite frankly needs to start come Aug 12. In the first half, everything great offensively came through him and he was quite frankly unlucky to not grab a goal or assist. So far - he’s the best purchase of the summer.

Taster #2: Tortilla Espanyola

A hearty omelette for all your morning needs.

Fede Fede Fede. I think the most rational MMer would admit that the first goal was a bit fortunate, but Fede’s second half performance was well deserving of his MOTM award. 2 goals and one critical tackle leading to Vini’s goal. One really can’t complain from this early preseason performance. If he keeps this up, I may even start to believe Hala Croatia’s quips that he’s our next long term captain.

Taster #3: POR SUPUESTO UNA PAELLA

A Spanish classic. No commentary necessary

Fran Garcia wasn’t remarkable. He didn’t blow my mind. But he did everything right. He defended well. He made good runs when necessary. He just looks right in the Real Madrid kit. Fran Garcia at Real Madrid is like Vaseline not getting the FIRST post. It just feels right...

Note: Dreams and Nightmares is an absolute classic.

Taster #4: Leche Frita

Who doesn’t love desert? Enjoy El Oso’s fried ice cream and let us know if this should be added to our new chaos menu.

Aurélien Tchouaméni vs AC Milan.



• 45 minutes

• 90.9% accurate passes

• 3 long balls

• 2 interceptions

• 2 tackles



Now What You’ve ACTUALLY Waited For: Gifs

This Daily Thread is dedicated to ESPN’s Shaka Hislop. Thoughts and Prayers to him and his family. Hope everything is ultimately ok.

[Some things are just bigger than football]