CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs AC Milan, Pre-season 2022 - 2023

All set for the Rose Bowl showdown!

Real Madrid v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Managing Madrid is on site tonight as Real Madrid take to the field at the Rose Bowl for their first pre-season game this summer.

Real Madrid and AC Milan have both published their starting line-ups:

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Kroos, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Joselu, Brahim.

AC Milan starting XI: Maginan, Calabria, Simic, Tomori, Florenzi, Krunic, Loftus-Chek, Pogeba, Pulisic, Massias, Colombo

In Real Madrid’s line-up, Bellingham is playing the ‘number 10’ role in that diamond, with Brahim Diaz and Joselu in front of him. Arda Güler is not expected to play tonight; while Luka Modric and Aurelien Tchouameni are expected to come in off th ebench in the second half.

It will be very interesting to see how the first game goes, and many Real Madrid fans will be watching with intrigue to see how three new faces in the starting line-ups (Bellingham, Diaz, Joselu) will do.

