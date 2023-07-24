 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fran Garcia: “Wearing Real Madrid’s shirt again is so exciting”

The defender came off the bench in the first game since his return.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Fran Garcia talked to the press after the first minutes since his return to the club. The Spanish left-back came off the bench and showed some good signs offensively as Madrid completed the comeback against Milan.

“I’m so happy and proud about playing for this jersey once again. I leave this match as a happy man after spending the last three years away from the club, playing and getting a win in my real debut with the club. I’m looking forward to keep playing minutes,” said Garcia.

The Spanish defender kept sharing his thoughts on the current pre-season stage and his personal goals.

“I said it during my presentation, I’m here to give my best and keep growing as a player. We’re now working with a different system but it doesn’t change much and the instructions are clear. We always have to talk to each other and I know that we will do well with this system or with another one,” he added.

