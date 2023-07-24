Managing Madrid Podcast: LIVE from UCLA: Mbappe, line-ups, pre-season

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Arancha Rodriguez and Mario Cortegana discuss Carlo Ancelotti’s best starting XI, what role Arda Güler will play, and the latest on Kylian Mbappe.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Arancha Rodriguez (@AranchaMOBILE)

Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana)