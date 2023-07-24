 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: LIVE from UCLA: Mbappe, line-ups, pre-season

Kiyan Sobhani is joined by Arancha Rodriguez and Mario Cortegana

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Arancha Rodriguez and Mario Cortegana discuss Carlo Ancelotti’s best starting XI, what role Arda Güler will play, and the latest on Kylian Mbappe.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Arancha Rodriguez (@AranchaMOBILE)

Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana)

