Real Madrid staying patient, have not entered negotiations for Mbappe yet -sources

Real Madrid have not started negotiating the potential signing of Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain even though the French club are trying to put some pressure on them by leaking rumors suggesting that other clubs are interested in the French striker, club sources told Managing Madrid. PSG want to end this saga by selling Mbappe as soon as possible and the player himself has not approved his departure just yet, per those same sources.

French media like L’Equipe or Le Parisien reported this Monday that other big clubs like Barcelona had entered the race for Mbappe, while Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal had apparently submitted a €250 million offer for his signing. They were also ready to offer Mbappe a €700 million/year contract, per those same reports.

Still, Real Madrid are staying patient knowing that Mbappe would prioritize a move to the Spanish capital if he were to leave Paris this summer. Los Blancos have not even approached PSG just yet and would be keen on waiting a few more weeks, even if the French club would like to get this done as soon as possible.