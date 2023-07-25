Sandwiches: 25 July 2023

Compliments of the Chef:

If you haven't watched Hulu's hit original series - The Bear, you are still missing out....

Apologies but I have been busy prepping for El Oso’s grand opening, so today’s taste menu may be a bit lean on mains and heavy on garnishes.

Therefore, I’m avoiding Ronaldo’s request for Indian cuisine today because I completely understand that the day I present this cuisine..I will need to do it right and serve you all well.

Anyway — “they say hunger is the best spice”

Welcome to El Oso (translation: The Bear) Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football.

Shoutout to our chefs who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and self-proclaimed executive Chef Juni

“I always say that I don’t believe I’m a chef. I try to be a storyteller” - Jose Andres “I’m not serving a menu. I’m serving a story. I’m serving my soul. I’m serving a conversation and I want you to talk back to me” - Dominique Crenn “I think this place could be so different from all the other places we’ve been at. But in order for that to be true, we need to run things different.” - Sydney Adamu (The Bear)

Since it’s preseason, we will only be serving a tasting menu today - expect a divine Mediterranean cuisine all paired with Ouzo. Enjoy - Juninho

37 Days Until El Oso’ Opening

It’s been a complicated process getting construction permits as well as ensuring fire safety, but today has shown potential progress. Still at times even I stare at the fire and for a brief moment wonder if it’d be better for this to all burn down and with it my anxiety...

️| SUMMARY:



• Real Madrid want Kylian Mbappe.

• Mbappe wants Real Madrid.

• PSG want it to be done ASAP.

• Real Madrid prefer to wait and LOWER the price.

• An intermediate has been hired to help with the talks as the clubs have a bad relationship.@lequipe pic.twitter.com/R3GwU8PE6W — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 24, 2023

Taster #1: Horiatiki Salata

A romantic salad with tomato, cucumber, olives, and feta cheese.

Valentine’s Day has passed but let me tell you love is still in the air. Real Madrid’s squad seems to be happy and merry to see each other again. I’ll be honest the past Carlo era has brought a unique sense of team camaraderie.

Vinícius, Eder Militão y Rodrygo Goes. pic.twitter.com/oTdUKolTiO — REAL MADRID ♥️ (@AdriRM33) July 24, 2023

Bellingham is having the time of his life here pic.twitter.com/NSvQRZyADO — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) July 24, 2023

Taster #2: Sarmades me Kima

Cabbage rolls, rice intertwined with mince meat.

As we continue to dine on this main course, I do ponder. Is this squad better than last years? Yes, we lost Benzema (who will be difficult to replace) but last year’s Benzema was often injured. Joselu, Bellingham, Arda, Fran and Brahim can likely be considered at least depth upgrades from last year. What do you think?

Poll Is Real Madrid’s 23/24 squad better than 22/23? Yes

Yes - if we sign an elite ST

No vote view results 31% Yes (78 votes)

65% Yes - if we sign an elite ST (162 votes)

3% No (8 votes) 248 votes total Vote Now

Taster #3: Karioka

Walnut-filled chocolate crescents from the gods.

A tasty rabona from Tchouameni...

And another tasty reminder of the importance of every day:

Shaka Hislop gives an update on his condition pic.twitter.com/qoLxYZJfjj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2023

