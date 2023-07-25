 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sandwiches: 25 July 2023

The Chef Juni Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Compliments of the Chef:

If you haven’t watched Hulu’s hit original series - The Bear, you are still missing out....

Apologies but I have been busy prepping for El Oso’s grand opening, so today’s taste menu may be a bit lean on mains and heavy on garnishes.

Therefore, I’m avoiding Ronaldo’s request for Indian cuisine today because I completely understand that the day I present this cuisine..I will need to do it right and serve you all well.

(sigh)

Anyway — “they say hunger is the best spice”

Cheers,

Chef Juni

———————————

Welcome to El Oso (translation: The Bear) Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to our chefs who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and self-proclaimed executive Chef Juni

——————————

“I always say that I don’t believe I’m a chef. I try to be a storyteller” - Jose Andres

“I’m not serving a menu. I’m serving a story. I’m serving my soul. I’m serving a conversation and I want you to talk back to me” - Dominique Crenn

“I think this place could be so different from all the other places we’ve been at. But in order for that to be true, we need to run things different.” - Sydney Adamu (The Bear)

Since it’s preseason, we will only be serving a tasting menu today - expect a divine Mediterranean cuisine all paired with Ouzo. Enjoy - Juninho

37 Days Until El Oso’ Opening

It’s been a complicated process getting construction permits as well as ensuring fire safety, but today has shown potential progress. Still at times even I stare at the fire and for a brief moment wonder if it’d be better for this to all burn down and with it my anxiety...

Taster #1: Horiatiki Salata

A romantic salad with tomato, cucumber, olives, and feta cheese.

Valentine’s Day has passed but let me tell you love is still in the air. Real Madrid’s squad seems to be happy and merry to see each other again. I’ll be honest the past Carlo era has brought a unique sense of team camaraderie.

Taster #2: Sarmades me Kima

Cabbage rolls, rice intertwined with mince meat.

As we continue to dine on this main course, I do ponder. Is this squad better than last years? Yes, we lost Benzema (who will be difficult to replace) but last year’s Benzema was often injured. Joselu, Bellingham, Arda, Fran and Brahim can likely be considered at least depth upgrades from last year. What do you think?

Poll

Is Real Madrid’s 23/24 squad better than 22/23?

  • 31%
    Yes
    (78 votes)
  • 65%
    Yes - if we sign an elite ST
    (162 votes)
  • 3%
    No
    (8 votes)
Taster #3: Karioka

Walnut-filled chocolate crescents from the gods.

A tasty rabona from Tchouameni...

And another tasty reminder of the importance of every day:

Now What You’ve ACTUALLY Waited For: Gifs

This Daily Thread is dedicated to you

