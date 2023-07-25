Valverde won’t be suspended for allegedly punching Baena -report

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has escaped any kind of suspension for his alleged punch to Villarreal’s Alex Baena after the past match between Los Blancos and the Yellow Submarine, according to a report published on El Español.

The Spanish Competition Committee finally decided that Valverde shall not face a suspension after finding some “contradictions in Baena’s testimony.” The midfielder was reportedly facing a five-match suspension but will be available as soon as the 2023-24 Liga season kicks off.

Valverde seems to be in fine form after scoring a double on Real Madrid’s pre-season opener, so he will definitely try to keep that momentum going ahead of the first match of the season against Athletic Bilbao, where he will be expected to start if he keeps performing at a high level during the rest of the stage.

Valverde will be battling with players like Camavinga, Modric, or Tchouameni for a spot in the team’s starting lineup.