Antonio Blanco transfers to Deportivo Alavés

After being an integral part of their squad during last years promotion push to La Liga, Antonio Blanco has today agreed to join Deportivo Alavés on a permanent basis. The midfielder has signed a four year deal. The fee received by Real Madrid has not been disclosed, but it will certainly be comfortably in the seven figure mark - making it a decent return of investment for the nine years he spent as a part of the youth system at Los Blancos. Real Madrid will also retain 50% of his sporting rights, alongside a buy-back clause if Blanco were to take similar strides to that of Fran García in the future.

Throughout his time in the academy, it was widely thought that he was destined for the Real Madrid first team. He often captained the youth teams, as well as the Spanish youth teams he was called up to. This even led to him winning the under-17s, and 19s European Championships. He also has a UEFA Youth League title with Madrid. However, after reaching the senior stage with Castilla, a lacklustre three seasons was not enough to earn the attention the first team. Despite his disappointing Castilla tenure (even as part of a reasonably successful and talented side), when he did make his debut for the senior side he impressed. This led to a further five appearances, taking his tally to six Real Madrid games. Since going out on loan (firstly to Cádiz in La Liga, then to Alavés in the second division) - he has significantly matured and is now ready to have a crack at top level. The door may be shut for now, but who knows; in the future he may well turn it around. He certainly has the talent. Antonio Blanco’s future at Real Madrid may not be over just yet. Good luck to him.