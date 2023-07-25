Kylian Mbappe Uninterested in Al Hilal’s Bid, Eager for Real Madrid Move—Report

PSG disclosed that they have accepted a bid for Kylian Mbappe, granting the French superstar the opportunity to engage in negotiations with Al Hilal. Nevertheless, insiders close to the matter have informed ESPN that the 24-year-old sensation is currently disinterested in relocating to Saudi Arabia and playing outside of Europe.

According to a report from ESPN, Al Hilal has yet to directly approach the France international, and even if they were to do so, it appears that Mbappe would not be receptive to the proposed move. It has come to light that Al Hilal stands as the sole club to have formally presented an offer for Mbappe. The same report from ESPN outlines that the player’s sole desire lies in a transfer to Real Madrid.

Rumors suggest that the contract presented by Al Hilal spans just one year. This would allow Mbappe to fulfill his ambition of joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, as originally planned. And intriguingly, this potential deal would see the Frenchman secure an absolutely staggering salary package of €700 million ($776 million).

As this saga unfolds, the football world awaits with bated breath to see how negotiations between Kylian Mbappe and Al Hilal progress, or if his dream move to Real Madrid eventually comes to fruition. For now, the ball is in Mbappe’s court and for him to negotiate a release from PSG (if he desires), and supporters of both Al Hilal and Real Madrid eagerly anticipate the final chapter of this seemingly never-ending transfer saga.