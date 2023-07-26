A Coffee Break: 26 July 2023

An Interlude From the Chef:
My name is Juninho and this morning I am...sorry, I forgot.
(inhales deeply)
I uh googled fun the other day — what provides amusement or enjoyment — that’s uh that’s what it means. And I am...currently opening a restaurant that’s providing zero amusement or enjoyment.
(awkward light laughter)
No...no...I’m kidding it’s ok. I don’t know. I am uh trying to start from a healthy place...a positive place — and yea uh that’s it — that’s the goal...right?
(inhales deeply)
Uh... yea i don’t know...sorry
Before I came to MM I was a cook, I mean I’m...I’m still a cook just a different kind of cook I guess. My brother and I we would cook a lot together, especially when we were kids that was when we were closest. Food was always our common ground. We wanted to open a restaurant together. We had a name. We had a vibe...but now he’s...um...sorry
(pause)
He left me his restaurant and over the last couple of months, I’ve been trying to fix it because its in pretty rough shape. And I think it’s very clear that me trying to fix the restaurant was me trying to idk fix the whole family because that restaurant it has — it does mean a lot to people.
It means a lot to me.
(clears throat)
thank you for letting me share — happy to be here.
———————————
Welcome to El Oso (translation: The Bear) Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to our chefs who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and self-proclaimed executive Chef Juni
——————————
El Oso is temporarily closed for deep cleaning - Juninho
36 Days Until El Oso’ Opening
Tranquilo
‼️ Kylian Mbappe is not considering playing in Saudi at this stage of his career. He is 24 years old and dreams of winning the biggest trophies in the world. @RodrigoFaez pic.twitter.com/WzQ5RcMh7U— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 25, 2023
️ @Carpio_Marca: “Real Madrid are ready to pay the money for Kylian Mbappe. Surely they will come to an agreement. I think the movement will start after 31st July.” pic.twitter.com/59qhsV0jIT— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 25, 2023
A Melancholic Reunion
Today, Real Madrid will face Manchester Utd in Houston for our second preseason match. It’ll be a nice moment to yet again watch our team play and see some familiar faces.
Tomorrow, we meet some familiar faces. pic.twitter.com/VQJZvlNQhv— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 25, 2023
Chefs!! Something tastes off with this sauce
Arda Guler is clearly injured. He hasn’t practiced in nearly a week and yet again isn’t featuring in a preseason game. I’m not supremely concerned because he’s only a yute and RM didn’t find a need to release a statement (e.g., Dani Ceballos). But this clearly isn’t good.
❌ Arda Güler is unlikely to play against Manchester United after last tests. Real Madrid don’t want to risk him. @marca pic.twitter.com/cYt9iTu9bU— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 25, 2023
Meals With Old Friends
As is quarterly requested, Marca or AS release news about how Xabi Alonso is the #1 option to be manager next season. This time relovo has joined the party with an interesting tweak.
️| NEW: Xabi Alonso wants Sergio Arribas for his Bayer Leverkusen. @relevo pic.twitter.com/O8c1GjIPIb— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 25, 2023
Now What You’ve ACTUALLY Waited For: Gifs
This Daily Thread is dedicated to all we’ve lost and tried to gain
