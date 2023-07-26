 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Coffee Break: 26 July 2023

The Chef Juni Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An Interlude From the Chef:

My name is Juninho and this morning I am...sorry, I forgot.

(inhales deeply)

I uh googled fun the other day — what provides amusement or enjoyment — that’s uh that’s what it means. And I am...currently opening a restaurant that’s providing zero amusement or enjoyment.

(awkward light laughter)

No...no...I’m kidding it’s ok. I don’t know. I am uh trying to start from a healthy place...a positive place — and yea uh that’s it — that’s the goal...right?

(inhales deeply)

Uh... yea i don’t know...sorry

Before I came to MM I was a cook, I mean I’m...I’m still a cook just a different kind of cook I guess. My brother and I we would cook a lot together, especially when we were kids that was when we were closest. Food was always our common ground. We wanted to open a restaurant together. We had a name. We had a vibe...but now he’s...um...sorry

(pause)

He left me his restaurant and over the last couple of months, I’ve been trying to fix it because its in pretty rough shape. And I think it’s very clear that me trying to fix the restaurant was me trying to idk fix the whole family because that restaurant it has — it does mean a lot to people.

It means a lot to me.

(clears throat)

thank you for letting me share — happy to be here.

———————————

Welcome to El Oso (translation: The Bear) Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to our chefs who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and self-proclaimed executive Chef Juni

——————————

El Oso is temporarily closed for deep cleaning - Juninho

36 Days Until El Oso’ Opening

Tranquilo

A Melancholic Reunion

Today, Real Madrid will face Manchester Utd in Houston for our second preseason match. It’ll be a nice moment to yet again watch our team play and see some familiar faces.

Chefs!! Something tastes off with this sauce

Arda Guler is clearly injured. He hasn’t practiced in nearly a week and yet again isn’t featuring in a preseason game. I’m not supremely concerned because he’s only a yute and RM didn’t find a need to release a statement (e.g., Dani Ceballos). But this clearly isn’t good.

Meals With Old Friends

As is quarterly requested, Marca or AS release news about how Xabi Alonso is the #1 option to be manager next season. This time relovo has joined the party with an interesting tweak.

Now What You’ve ACTUALLY Waited For: Gifs

This Daily Thread is dedicated to all we’ve lost and tried to gain

