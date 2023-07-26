A Coffee Break: 26 July 2023

An Interlude From the Chef:

My name is Juninho and this morning I am...sorry, I forgot.

(inhales deeply)

I uh googled fun the other day — what provides amusement or enjoyment — that’s uh that’s what it means. And I am...currently opening a restaurant that’s providing zero amusement or enjoyment.

(awkward light laughter)

No...no...I’m kidding it’s ok. I don’t know. I am uh trying to start from a healthy place...a positive place — and yea uh that’s it — that’s the goal...right?

(inhales deeply)

Uh... yea i don’t know...sorry

Before I came to MM I was a cook, I mean I’m...I’m still a cook just a different kind of cook I guess. My brother and I we would cook a lot together, especially when we were kids that was when we were closest. Food was always our common ground. We wanted to open a restaurant together. We had a name. We had a vibe...but now he’s...um...sorry

(pause)

He left me his restaurant and over the last couple of months, I’ve been trying to fix it because its in pretty rough shape. And I think it’s very clear that me trying to fix the restaurant was me trying to idk fix the whole family because that restaurant it has — it does mean a lot to people.

It means a lot to me.

(clears throat)

thank you for letting me share — happy to be here.