Güler still training away from the group, will miss Real Madrid’s match in Houston -report

Real Madrid gem Arda Güler is still recovering from the pain he suffers on his right leg, meaning that still hasn’t rejoined the squad in training. Güler will almost certainly miss Real Madrid’s next pre-season match against Manchester United, according to reports from the Spanish press.

This is problematic for Güler, who had been making a statement in training so far. However, his teammates are enjoying and taking advantage of the opportunity to earn their spots while Güler sits out, meaning that the young Turkish player might have a harder time earning his minutes early on.

Either way, Güler will likely spend most of this season developing and improving his game. Real Madrid are very confident about his potential but he might not be ready to compete for starter minutes just yet, so staying patient while he recovers from that pain seems reasonable.