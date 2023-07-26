Xabi Alonso speaks about possibly coaching Real Madrid one day

Former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso had some media availability today in Saalfelden where various members of the press asked him about Bayer Leverkusen’s upcoming season and transfers.

Alonso, who is currently the manager of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, answered a question from some of the Spanish media on hand on whether or not he would coach Real Madrid soon.

“Real Madrid? Everything in its own time,” Alonso said. “Now I’m here , I’m very happy, and what has to come in the future will be seen. Normally in football when you think in the medium or long term you lose focus on what’s closest to you and right now I only think what we have here.

“Now the main objective is to get into the Champions League. That will be seen at the end of the season.”

The 41-year-old is enjoying his challenge in Germany but the door to Real Madrid seems inevitably open once Carlo Ancelotti leaves. Of course, Alonso, who played under Ancelotti in 2014 where they won ‘La Decima’ together, has a lot of respect for his former manager. “Ancelotti stood out when it came to transmitting what good football is and what we had to do,” Alonso said of Ancelotti back in May.

Alonso is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, known for his passing ability, vision and leadership. As a coach, he is a tactical wizard and seems to command the respect of the locker room. Many in Spain believe that he will be the next line at the Bernabeu in 2024.