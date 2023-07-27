CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Manchester United, Pre-season 2022 - 2023

Managing Madrid is on site tonight as Real Madrid take to the field at NRG Stadium in Houston for their second pre-season game this summer — this time against Manchester United.

Setting up the office for Real Madrid vs Manchester United pic.twitter.com/pCaUpAGBk6 — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) July 26, 2023

Real Madrid and Manchester United have both published their starting line-ups:

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Fran Garcia, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Modric, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Manchester United starting XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mount, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford

In Real Madrid’s line-up, Bellingham once again is playing the ‘number 10’ role in that diamond, where he played so brilliantly in his debut on Sunday against AC Milan. Arda Güler is not expected to play again tonight; while Fran Garcia gets his first Real Madrid start. Thibaut Courtois still has some discomfort and won’t play.

Thoughts on Real Madrid's starting XI? pic.twitter.com/0NIimON5bq — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) July 26, 2023

It will be very interesting to see how the first game goes, and many Real Madrid fans will be watching with intrigue to see how a front-three of Bellingham Vinicius, and Rodrygo.