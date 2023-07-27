 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Manchester United, Pre-season 2022 - 2023

Managing Madrid is on site and all set for Preseason game number two!

By Managing Madrid
/ new
Real Madrid v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Managing Madrid is on site tonight as Real Madrid take to the field at NRG Stadium in Houston for their second pre-season game this summer — this time against Manchester United.

Real Madrid and Manchester United have both published their starting line-ups:

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Fran Garcia, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Modric, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Manchester United starting XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mount, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford

In Real Madrid’s line-up, Bellingham once again is playing the ‘number 10’ role in that diamond, where he played so brilliantly in his debut on Sunday against AC Milan. Arda Güler is not expected to play again tonight; while Fran Garcia gets his first Real Madrid start. Thibaut Courtois still has some discomfort and won’t play.

It will be very interesting to see how the first game goes, and many Real Madrid fans will be watching with intrigue to see how a front-three of Bellingham Vinicius, and Rodrygo.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid