Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe snubs Al Hilal’s record-breaking offer — report

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has reportedly rejected a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, despite their offer of a $332 million transfer fee and a $776 million salary for one year.

According to French outlet L’Equipe and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe refused to negotiate with the representatives of Al Hilal, who flew to Paris on Wednesday to try to convince him to join their team.

Mbappe, who has one year left on his contract with PSG, has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants have not made any formal bid for him yet.

Al Hilal were ready to make Mbappe the highest-paid player in the history of football, but the 24-year-old French international was not interested in leaving Europe for the Middle East.

Mbappe has not commented publicly that he wants to leave the Parisians this summer, but according to many reports in France, PSG feel that he does have an agreement with Real Madrid in place.