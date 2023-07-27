Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2 - 0 Manchester United

Andriy Lunin—7: Saved a point blank Mason Mount shot and was aggressive off his line. Improving with distribution at his feet, pinging the lofted ball to fullbacks.

Dani Carvajal—6: A good battle with Alejandro Garnacho, who consistently tried to beat Carvajal for pace, but the Spaniard eventually locked him down.

Toni Rudiger—7: Brilliant ball over the top to Jude Bellingham to create and assist the first goal.

David Alaba—7: Near perfect playing out of the back and under pressure. A number of well timed and aggressive step-out’s to win possession.

Fran Garcia—6: Looks nervy at times and played a few passes behind his teammates front foot, but also showed glimpses of his engine and attacking prowess.

Tchouameni—7: Confident and composed on the ball. Had a number of crunching tackles and was the balance in the midfield. Encouraging performance.

Luka Modric—6: Floated all around the midfield, but veered toward the right side of the pitch. Gave experience to an overall young squad and young XI.

Eduardo Camavinga—6: The Frenchman’s bursts through midfield create so many advantages for Madrid. Growing into his left-sided #8 role.

Jude Bellingham—8: A sly and intelligent run through the middle of the park saw Bellingham break through United’s midfield and backline without being tracked. That run was found by Rudiger with a ball over the top and a deft chip from Bellingham saw him score his first Madrid goal. Caused so many problems for United in the #10 role.

Vinicius Junior—6: Dropped into deeper positions to find the ball and turn and run at a retreating United backline. his starting position is now on the center back, rather than the full back. Will be an interesting dynamic to watch evolve and change Vinicius’ game.

Rodrygo—5: At times disconnected from play and looked fatigued, but his skillset and danger on the ball is never questioned — needed to get more involved.

Substitutions:

Eder Militao—6: Helped provide last minute support to Nacho on a Rashford opportunity and kept Sancho quiet.

Nacho—6: Defended well against Rashford and was never afraid to step out from the backline to make a challenge.

Lucas Vazquez—7: Played not one, but two perfect crosses to Joselu from the right and constantly bombed down the right flank. His first touch and cross were critical to the Joselu goal.

Fede Valverde—5: Limited involvement and a much quieter showing vs the weekend.

Toni Kroos—7: Played in the deep midfield role and did not misplace a single pass. It was Kroos’ diagnol ball from the top of the box to Lucas Vazquez that helped create the second goal.

Ferland Mendy—6: Muscled Van de Beek and Antony off the ball on multiple occasions.

Nico Paz—5: Used his big frame well, but the final pass or final touch was lacking.

Brahim Diaz—6: Slid an inch-perfect ball across goal to Joselu, but the big striker was denied by Onana.

Joselu—7: Scored a Puskas award worthy goal: a jaw-dropping bicycle kick. Was active throughout the half, connected perfectly with a Lucas Vazquez cross and much of the crowd thought the header went in, only for the opportunity to ruffle the side netting. Nearly got on the end of a corner kick at the back post as well.