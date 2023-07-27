Chef’s Kiss: 27 July 2023

Compliments From the Chef:

(inhales deeply) One day this will all make sense...I promise...it just depends on whether you’ll see it

Time to get back to work..

Welcome to El Oso (translation: The Bear) Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to our chefs who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and self-proclaimed executive Chef Juni

35 Days Until El Oso’ Opening

Another day requiring patience and a willingness to persevere through the emotional exhaustion of survival. But we keep moving on. Forks continue to be polished. Chefs continue to prep. And we continue to move forward...what other choice do we have?

️ @FabrizioRomano: “PSG are convinced that all of this is happening because Mbappé has an agreement with Real Madrid for 2024. Let’s see if Real Madrid anticipate this deal in the coming days…” pic.twitter.com/4TFUNMNtqu — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 26, 2023

️| Kylian Mbappe has rejected a WORLD RECORD offer: Al-Hilal prepared a €700M total yearly wage including image rights. @RMCsport pic.twitter.com/Vw3cMV5qPA — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 26, 2023

Today we will really dive into our chaos menu with some of the finest dishes from various cultures as well as some preseason overreactions - Juninho

Taster #1: Feijoada (Brazil)

A rich, hearty stew consisting of black beans cooked with different cuts of pork, supplemented with tomatoes, cabbage, and carrots to round out the flavor.

In many ways today’s preseason match against Utd was a hearty stew. A dominant first half performance, crunching tackles, and then the usual Real Madrid suffering ended by sheer brilliance. Another solid 2-0 performance. MOTM - Jude “La Joya” Bellingham

❗️Real Madrid pre-season results:



✅ Real Madrid 3-2 AC Milan

✅ Real Madrid 2-0 Manchester United

⏳ Real Madrid vs Barcelona



⚪️ Good start for Carlo Ancelotti’s men. pic.twitter.com/EtuGr7HP00 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 27, 2023

Spicy Taster #2: Egusi w/ GOAT and Pounded Yam (Nigeria)

Egusi is a traditional one-pot soup that combines blended melon seed, pepper, leafy vegetables, and meat. It is nutty, spicy, and tasty.

Overreaction Take: Lucas Vazquez should start over Carvajal. Yes, LV sometimes gets burned by speedy defenders. Sometimes LV can’t cross to save his life. But so does Carvajal on all these aspects. One thing LV does have - legs. His ability to get up and down the field is extremely useful if we plan on continuing this diamond.

“I’m going to miss every cross...but the one cross I get somewhat near you, Joselu you’ll score a sublime goal”

Jude Bellingham, Lucas Vázquez y Joselu. pic.twitter.com/RP7pxF5kSO — REAL MADRID ♥️ (@AdriRM33) July 26, 2023

Spicy Taster #3 - Jerk Chicken (Jamaican)

Grilled chicken marinated in a spicy sauce that is traditionally served in Jamaica. The poultry is seasoned with a jerk sauce or marinade that combines allspice, cinnamon, chiles, garlic, thyme, onion, nutmeg, lime juice, olive oil, soy sauce, and brown sugar.

Overreaction Take: This season we are going to see Toni Kroos play predominantly as a lone pivot CDM and it will be great for some and painful for most. Toni is still a phenomenal footballer but he lacks pace or the legs to go up and down the field. Carlo seems prepared to shield him by playing him deeper. For better or worse, it looks like he’ll be something closer to a DLP. I’m personally not a fan.

Time comes for us all.

Modric, Casemiro y Kroos



pic.twitter.com/fwAdUseBQm — Real Madrid Fans (@MadridismoreaI) July 27, 2023

Dessert Tasters #4 - Brigadeiro (Brazilian Truffle), Puff Puff (Nigerian deep fried dough)

Who doesn’t like dessert?!

Technique is everything. The control and chip — Jude Bellingham’s first goal is too good to watch pic.twitter.com/V4Zh0lANev — CrossAndNod (@crossandnodFT) July 27, 2023

Joselu, what a way to introduce yourself. Kissing the badge right after scoring such an incredible goal. He’s him. pic.twitter.com/xqg2JSGi37 — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) July 27, 2023

Joselu living his dream. pic.twitter.com/DuWY1ldTto — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 27, 2023

• Bellingham’s first goal

• Joselu turning into Zlatan

• Camavinga is Camavinga

• Tchouameni, sensational

• Lunin with a clean sheet

• We hit the jackpot with Fran Garcia

• Rüdiger was incredible pic.twitter.com/fnm5xzE1rh — TC (@totalcristiano) July 27, 2023

Now What You’ve ACTUALLY Waited For: Gifs

This Daily Thread is dedicated to all of your loved ones