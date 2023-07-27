Rafa Marin set to sign for Alaves -report

Rafa Marin is set to join Deportivo Alaves on a one-year loan deal immediately after signing a contract extension with Real Madrid until the summer of 2026, according to a report published on MARCA. Marin had offers from other clubs in La Liga and he appeared to be heading to Real Betis, but he ultimately decided to join Alaves as it looks like he could have a bigger role there.

Considering that this is just a pure loan deal, Marin will return to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, no matter what happens and how he performs next season.

Madrid believe that Marin is one of the most talented players in the 2022-23 Real Madrid Castilla roster, so it will be interesting to see if he can perform at a high level in La Liga next season before making his return to Real Madrid in the summer, as he could potentially have a role in the squad next year.