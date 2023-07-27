 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The “regimes team”; Arsenal “too intense”?; Ceballos vs Gavi

Kiyan and Diego are here with the most anticipated Churros episode yet

By Kiyan Sobhani
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Arsenal’s ‘intensity’ vs Barcelona in pre-season
  • Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments on European football
  • Dani Ceballos vs Gavi revisited
  • pros and cons of Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta
  • The truth about Franco and the ‘regimes team’
  • 5 Real Madrid players Diego would’ve loved to have signed at Barca
  • And more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

