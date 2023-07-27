Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The “regimes team”; Arsenal “too intense”?; Ceballos vs Gavi

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Arsenal’s ‘intensity’ vs Barcelona in pre-season

Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments on European football

Dani Ceballos vs Gavi revisited

pros and cons of Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta

The truth about Franco and the ‘regimes team’

5 Real Madrid players Diego would’ve loved to have signed at Barca

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

