Toni Kroos praises Arda Güler’s talent and attitude in his podcast

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has spoken highly of his new teammate Arda Güler, the young Turkish star who joined the club this summer. In his podcast ‘Einfach mal luppen’, which he hosts with his brother Felix, Kroos analyzed the first weeks of Güler at the club and his potential for the future.

A fine left foot and a great shot

Kroos described Güler as a talented player with a fine left foot and a great shot, and that he is particularly good in tight spaces. He said that Güler was a smart and good signing for the club, especially with an eye on the future. He also warned that expectations should be tempered, as talent alone is not enough to succeed at Real Madrid.

“He has a great talent for his age. He has a very, very fine left foot. And he will show it many times. He has a great shot with his left foot, he is very good technically, especially in tight spaces. I think he is a pretty good and smart signing, especially for the future,” Kroos said.

A willingness to learn and improve

Kroos also praised Güler’s attitude and mentality, saying that he was one of those talents who asks for advice and tips, unlike some other 18-year-olds who think they are already very good and do not need any guidance. He said that Güler was eager to learn and improve, which is a key factor for his development.

“You have to be careful with so many expectations. There were also players who did not live up to them afterwards. Especially in this club, there are other issues that determine whether someone succeeds or not. It is not just about having talent, technique or shot,” Kroos said. “He is one of those talents who asks: ‘How do you do that?’. He wants clues and tips, there are many 18-year-old players who think they are already very good and do not need any advice at all. But he has that mentality of learning,” Kroos added.

A bright future ahead

Güler has yet to make his official debut for the club due to a minor injury in his leg. However, he has impressed in training, showing glimpses of his quality and flair. Kroos believes that Güler has a bright future ahead of him if he continues to work hard and listen to his coaches and teammates.