Friends & Family: 28 July 2023

Another Chef Juni Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Real Madrid v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Compliments From the Chef:

(inhales deeply)

As adults, we never try new things because it just becomes so easy to keep doing the same exact thing with the same exact people. Who doesn’t want easy? Who doesn’t wanna just be okay?

———————————

Welcome to El Oso (translation: The Bear) Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to our chefs who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and self-proclaimed executive Chef Juni

——————————

34 Days Until El Oso’ Opening

Repeat after me - I’m on a rollercoaster but it’s still on track.

—————

Today we will are just going to have a good enjoyable meal. Not too many thrills, just an appreciation and sense of gratefulness for what we have - Juninho

Taster #1: Bruschetta al pomodoro

A light sliced, toasted bread that is rubbed with garlic, topped with finely chopped tomatoes, and finished with a drizzle of olive oil, sea salt, and fresh basil leaves.

Today we start with a light shared appetizer paired with a rose just to cleanse the soul and your pallets. Happy memories only. The joy of old friends bonded in communion.

Taster #2: Polvo a Lagareiro (Portugal)

A quintessentially Portuguese dish featuring a boiled and baked octopus with smashed potatoes in a herbed garlic oil.

For this dish we now reflect on future camaraderie. This team seems to be unbelievably close. Maybe it’s just the introduction of social media, but I’ve yet to see a team this together in years.

Taster #3 - Pašticada (Croatia)

A dish made with braised beef cooked in red wine with bacon, tomatoes, dried fruit, and root vegetables.

For this hearty meal, we adopt a Positive Perisic mindset. Arda Guler is training and Rafa Marin looks to be renewed!!!!

Dessert Tasters #4 - Giandui Gelato (Italian)

Who doesn’t like a chocolate hazelnut gelato?

Now What You’ve ACTUALLY Waited For: Gifs

This Daily Thread is dedicated to friends and family

