Friends & Family: 28 July 2023

Compliments From the Chef:

(inhales deeply) As adults, we never try new things because it just becomes so easy to keep doing the same exact thing with the same exact people. Who doesn’t want easy? Who doesn’t wanna just be okay?

Welcome to El Oso (translation: The Bear) Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to our chefs who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and self-proclaimed executive Chef Juni

34 Days Until El Oso’ Opening

Repeat after me - I’m on a rollercoaster but it’s still on track.

️ @RodrigoFaez: “Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid THIS summer is ON TRACK.” pic.twitter.com/8WksdxH8a3 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 27, 2023

PSG are DETERMINED not to have Kylian Mbappe next season.



The saga looks to be heading to an END. @marca pic.twitter.com/mkxfE2vyqh — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 27, 2023

Today we will are just going to have a good enjoyable meal. Not too many thrills, just an appreciation and sense of gratefulness for what we have - Juninho

Taster #1: Bruschetta al pomodoro

A light sliced, toasted bread that is rubbed with garlic, topped with finely chopped tomatoes, and finished with a drizzle of olive oil, sea salt, and fresh basil leaves.

Today we start with a light shared appetizer paired with a rose just to cleanse the soul and your pallets. Happy memories only. The joy of old friends bonded in communion.

Toni Kroos on IG. pic.twitter.com/EKJv0kGkTZ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 27, 2023

Taster #2: Polvo a Lagareiro (Portugal)

A quintessentially Portuguese dish featuring a boiled and baked octopus with smashed potatoes in a herbed garlic oil.

For this dish we now reflect on future camaraderie. This team seems to be unbelievably close. Maybe it’s just the introduction of social media, but I’ve yet to see a team this together in years.

Camavinga tried to rainbow flick Jude and he wasn’t having any of it. pic.twitter.com/LYijAfJqMf — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 27, 2023

Jude & Camavinga.



The vibes are immaculate. pic.twitter.com/MESW5ztvpc — TC (@totalcristiano) July 27, 2023

Brahim & Jude doing a chicken impersonation as a celebration is the most random thing you will see today… pic.twitter.com/zOMyrAClzz — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 28, 2023

Camavinga responds to Tchouaméni’s story: “Jet lag jet lag.” pic.twitter.com/LTFS70CMZP — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 27, 2023

David Alaba to Viní Jr: “21…”



Viní Jr responds: “Can you do something for me”



pic.twitter.com/mzJkbkMESJ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 27, 2023

Taster #3 - Pašticada (Croatia)

A dish made with braised beef cooked in red wine with bacon, tomatoes, dried fruit, and root vegetables.

For this hearty meal, we adopt a Positive Perisic mindset. Arda Guler is training and Rafa Marin looks to be renewed!!!!

️| Re. Arda Güler: a few days ago they told me it's because of his knee, but what the club says 'officially' is that it is an overload. @MarioCortegana — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 28, 2023

❗️Arda Güler is progressing in his recovery, he is working with the ball but not with the group. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/1UBF65HECT — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 27, 2023

Rafa Marin has been assured a place at Real Madrid for 2024/25. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/3k08liNret — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 27, 2023

Dessert Tasters #4 - Giandui Gelato (Italian)

Who doesn’t like a chocolate hazelnut gelato?

Now What You’ve ACTUALLY Waited For: Gifs

This Daily Thread is dedicated to friends and family