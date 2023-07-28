Managing Madrid Podcast: Bellingham and the new-look Real Madrid. MAILBAG!

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

If Kylian Mbappe is signed do Real Madrid go back to 4-3-3?

How Jude Bellingham completely changes Real Madrid’s style of play

The team’s ceiling with and without Mbappe

Should Fede Valverde go back to RW? If not, then who is the best option in a 4-3-3?

Was Vinicius Jr good in his role last night?

How does our job impact our fandom?

The unique character of Bellingham, the person

Remembering Luka Modric’s debut

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)